WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was a recent guest on the Hashtag Show to talk all things pro-wrestling. Highlights can be found below.

Says Scott Hall was severely underrated in the wrestling business:

I used to tell Scott that all the time. His Razor Ramon music was sweet. I said, ‘You know why you’re going to get over?’ We were stoned one day. I said, ‘Do you know why you’re going to get over?’ He goes, ‘Why?’ ‘Because you got sweet ring music.’ He looked at me like, ‘What?’ And he did. And then, so you get that pop, then you get the pop when he comes through the curtain, and then he had the swag. Then he wipes his feet, goes in, do his cha-cha-cha… to me, he’s the most underrated of all the people that have been in the business.

Why Hall never got a world title run:

Maybe his demons? I don’t know… I remember when he was supposed to beat Jericho in three minutes on a Nitro, and Jericho was starting to get a push and Jericho was getting over without getting over. I should say that, no, Jericho was not getting a push, but he was getting over on his own. And Scott put him over, and they came through the thing and Bischoff said, ‘What the f–k was that?’ And Scott was like, ‘You don’t watch the show? He’s got it. I don’t need to win.’

How he knew when it was time to put other people over:

And that’s like in TNA. One night, one of the agents came up to me and said, ‘I thought you gave him too much’, and I said, ‘Don’t you think I’ve had mine?’ Scott never went in. You have to lobby for that thing. The politics of wrestling, I mean, that’s as important as your — if not more [important] than your move set because my move set was six-seven moves.

Learning to work like a big man:

I mean, to me, I think it’s great that they can do it. But I remember, one time, I was still kind of Shawn’s bodyguard, and we had a tag match and Scott was on the other side. And I called a leapfrog spot, and we got in the back and Scott looked at me, and he said, ‘F–k dude.’ He said, ‘You’re the biggest guy in the Federation and you’re avoiding contact?’ I was like, ‘Well, I’m trying to be athletic.’ He goes, ‘Your money is that you’ll bump. That’s one thing you’ll do. You’ll feed the comeback.’ He says, ‘What you do is you cut the ring off, get a guy in the corner, you pound him. That’s what you do.’ He said, ‘That’s why it works.’

How WWE won’t build up a big star like they did with John Cena:

I don’t think that. One of the biggest things psychology-wise is there won’t be another John Cena. There won’t be a ‘man’; they don’t want to create that anymore. They want to create several stars like when you used to be a WWE Superstar. That’s what they’re doing now.

How getting Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns would be a game-changer for AEW:

I think if you could get Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns to go over to AEW together, I think that would be a big game-changer.

Check out Nash’s full comments below. (H/T and transcribed by Wrestling Inc.)