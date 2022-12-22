Kevin Nash makes a legitimate argument as to why Vince McMahon should not return to WWE.

The former world champion discussed the topic on the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast, which also saw Big Sexy weigh in on the current WWE product under his good pal Triple H’s direction. Check out his full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.

On Vince McMahon possibly returning to WWE:

I mean I know he has voting rights, but speaking personally from my life, I enjoyed the stock price going up…like, leave it the f*ck alone. When he quit, the stock analysts said it would probably top somewhere around 100, so they still got some growth, you know?

On the current direction of the product and how much he likes Roman Reigns, Sami Zayn, and Kevin Owens:

I’d like it more…I think it takes a while to…there’s just so much talent that I just…because I don’t watch eight hours of it a week. You know, I just don’t have time to, so I miss a lot of NXT. I used to watch NXT all the time and I don’t watch as much NXT as I used to and I’ve never been a SmackDown guy because it wasn’t really something that was around when I was there. I bet you I was maybe on SmackDown 30 times in my career. I was always a Raw guy, so Raw, that’s my cup of tea. If I’m gonna watch something, I’m gonna watch Raw. I just don’t, like with The Usos and Roman having all the belts, it’s like… I don’t know. It’s hard. I mean it definitely makes them a dynasty you know, and I think Roman’s done a really good [job]. He got a push [back in the day] and he kind of got Diesel’d and it kind of fu*ked his push, but he’s solid now and I enjoy watching him. I enjoy his promos and I think adding [Sami] Zayn to that group was genius. I’ve always liked him. I didn’t get Kevin Owens for the longest time, I just didn’t get it. It was just like one day I was watching and I was like ‘Wow, he’s a fearless motherfu*ker.’ He’s got good psychology, he cuts good promos, he’s believable, I dig him.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)