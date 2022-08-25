News broke yesterday that WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash was partnering up with HYMAN Cannabis to release a new strain of marijuana called Jackknife, which was the former world champion’s signature maneuver. You can read about the full details of the launch here.

Nash took to Twitter today to explain his decision for going into the cannabis industry, stating that he’s lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol due to the rough lifestyles of a pro-wrestler, and that marijuana helps ease some of his physical pain. His full tweet reads:

My decision to enter the legal cannabis industry was not an easy one. Thur my life I’ve lost too many friends to prescription drugs and alcohol. I find the medicine reduces my pain. This business is in no way involved or connected to the @WWE Please use responsibly. (21 and over).

Aside from his new Jackknife cannabis Nash also recently launched his “Kliq This” podcast, which has him commenting on all aspects of the pro-wrestling industry.