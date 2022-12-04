WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash took to Twitter yesterday to make a special request from fans in honor of his son Tristen, who tragically passed away earlier this year.

The former world champion asked fans if they would subscribe to his podcast, “Kliq This,” as Big Sexy wanted it to reach 100K subscribers, something Tristen greatly wanted. His full tweet reads, “I never ask for anything. But I’m asking anyone that is willing to subscribe to my podcast “Kliq This”. My son passed away 6 weeks ago and he wanted to 100k subscribers so he could get a plaque from YouTube. I wa nt to put it next to his urn. Thank you.”

Nash would get his wish, and receive love from much of the wrestling community, including AEW President Tony Khan. When the podcast reached 100K Nash took to Twitter again to thanks all his supporters. He writes, “I can’t thank you enough. I love you all. I know he watched this. You made my year not sting so much. It will be apart of his life. You’ve brought a beat down man to tears. Again with all my heart THANK YOU!!”

I subscribed, so should everyone else. Very sorry for your loss. — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) December 4, 2022