Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer remembered the late Bray Wyatt. Nash shared his take that WWE should’ve had Wyatt beat The Undertaker at WrestleMania 31 when they had a singles match.

“He was on a different plane … they were so different,” he said. “It was a believable gimmick and the thing was, and I will say it to the day I die –- if you weren’t gonna put over Bray at WrestleMania against The Undertaker … I was at that show and it was time. He was the chosen one and it would have put him over the top and he didn’t win. I think his push kind of took a s**t. You could have raised the stock in Bray.”

