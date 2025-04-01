Recently on the Kliq podcast, Kevin Nash made the observation that Jey Uso is putting on some weight. Nash thinks it might be the pressure of main eventing that has caused the weight gain. “I thought Jey looked tired. I think Jey looks like he’s put some weight on,” Nash adds, “I think the pressure of this spot is weighing on him.” Nash goes on to say that the solution might be to slow things down and think strategy in the catchphrase. “He’s over as f*ck. He’s just gotta relax.”

“Like I said, that yeet thing is like Jazzercise. If you get too involved in that process… I think he really has to get in the middle of the ring after they introduce him. I think he has to do like Hogan used to do with the gimmick. He needs to yeet one side, yeet, yeet, yeet — go to all four sides. Don’t go to the corners; don’t jump up, just do it right in the middle of the ring and then lock up and do your match.”

What do you think about Jey’s entrance? Do you like the energy of Jey yeeting every time the music cues it, or should he only do it in the ring and think long term? Does it seem like the pressure has gotten to Jey?

Jey Uso faces Gunter this April at WrestleMania 41 for the World Heavyweight Championship in Las Vegas, but not in the main event.