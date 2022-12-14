Kevin Nash recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Kliq This podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer said he believes Triple H would make for a “great” President of the United States one day and added that Triple always had “control” that the rest of the Kliq members didn’t have.

For now, Triple H is running the main roster creative for WWE.

“You can p*ss him off, but he doesn’t get p*ssed off like a normal dude. Especially once he got where he was a Senior Vice President, he just couldn’t. He always had control where the rest of us didn’t. Paul’s very level-headed.”

