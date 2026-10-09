Kevin Nash isn’t eager to watch a Donald Trump biopic without knowing the film’s point of view. Asked about a movie featuring Jeremy Strong as Roy Cohn, Nash said he would need to research the filmmakers before deciding what to make of it.

The exchange came during a Kliq This discussion that touched on Trump and politics. Nash did not offer a review of the film, because he said he had not watched it.

“I couldn’t sit through that. I just don’t know where it’s going to come from.”

His hesitation was about whether the film would have a fair perspective, not about a specific scene or performance. Nash said he would have to do his own homework to judge that.

“I would have to do too much research to validate the point of view. It could be a hit piece, it could not be a hit piece.”

Nash has spoken about politics in wrestling media before, including his response to Mick Foley’s political comments. In this conversation, he left the movie’s merits open because he had not seen it.

Watch the full Kliq This discussion below.