Kevin Nash says he rejected a proposal to use a hologram of Scott Hall during a WWE Hall of Fame presentation. Nash addressed the idea on Kliq This while discussing virtual performances involving deceased artists.

According to the discussion, members of Hall’s group had to agree before money would be spent to create the effect. Nash said he was the deciding vote against it.

“I spent 30 years of my life with Scott, and Scott wouldn’t have let them do that to me.”

Nash said the proposal arrived while Hall’s death was still fresh. His broader objection was that deceased performers cannot approve how their image is used.

Although Nash keeps a bobblehead of himself and Hall on his desk during the podcast, he said that is as close as he wants to come to presenting his longtime friend through a manufactured performance.

Nash has also spoken publicly about coping with personal loss. In this case, his position was rooted in what he believed Hall would have wanted and in protecting a friend who could no longer answer for himself.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Kliq This, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.