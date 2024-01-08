Kevin Nash is the latest to give his thoughts on The Rock returning to WWE and calling out Roman Reigns.

Big Sexy spoke on this topic during the latest edition of his Kliq This podcast. To begin, he imagines how a promo segment between Reigns and The Rock would go.

Unless Roman fucking does the complete heel thing and tells him to get in line. [Oliver notes they can’t do that to the audience] He said, ‘Maybe I’ll sit at the head of the table.’ Didn’t say that Roman was gonna get up and play musical chairs and let him sit down. What if he cut a [promo], ‘Fuck you, you part-time motherfucker. I don’t give a fuck if we’re related, not related.’ Then fucking Rock could come back and say, ‘Shit, I only worked three less matches than you last year.’

Nash later states that he assumes that WWE wants Reigns to break Hulk Hogan’s title record of 1,474 days.

Bottom line is, there’s four spots. I don’t see them taking the belt off of Seth, and I don’t see them taking the belt off of Roman. Don’t you think that they want Roman to pass the Hogan [record]? There’s no upside in having Dwayne go over. I think Dwayne would do the job. Much like Hogan did for Dwayne in Toronto, give him that monster fucking rub.

Fellow WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff predicted that The Rock vs. Roman Reigns matchup will happen at the Elimination Chamber in Perth, Australia. You can read his thoughts on that here.

