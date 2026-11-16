Kevin Nash has offered some heartfelt words of support for Jim Ross as the legendary wrestling announcer continues recovering from his latest brain surgery.

Jim Ross underwent another procedure on November 11 to address complications involving a shunt that was originally inserted in August to help with his balance issues. Although the device initially provided significant relief, Ross later began experiencing severe headaches that required additional surgeries.

Following the latest procedure, Ross’ friend and podcast co-host Conrad Thompson confirmed that everything had gone well.

During the latest episode of his “Kliq This” podcast, Nash reacted to the positive update by sending his best wishes to the 74-year-old WWE Hall of Famer.

“God bless, man. Get well, Jim,” Nash said. “You’re a fing good motherfer.”

Nash then reflected on his relationship with Ross over the years, praising the longtime commentator for his honesty, loyalty and character during their time together in WWE.

“He’s one of the best people I’ve met in wrestling,” Nash said of Ross. “He put up [with] so much f**king sh*t with Vince. And he never, he always — he always looked out for me and he f**king never lied to me.”

The two-time WWE Hall of Famer continued, making it clear just how highly he regards Ross both personally and professionally.

“There’s not many people I can say that in this business or the business. Jim Ross is a good motherf**ker,” Nash continued. “He was one of the good ones. And a f**king great commentator. Best ever, I think.”

The comments come after Nash shared an emotional moment with Ross and Jerry “The King” Lawler at WrestleCon in Minneapolis earlier this year.

During their time together, Nash reflected on the personal tragedies all three men have endured. Nash lost his son Tristen, Lawler lost his son Brian Christopher, and Ross lost his wife Jan.

Ross has dealt with several health setbacks throughout 2026, with his latest surgery marking the third procedure involving his shunt since August.

The device is designed to drain excess fluid from the brain, and Ross remains hopeful that doctors can resolve the complications so he can resume traveling.

That includes a potential return to his part-time commentary duties with AEW once his health allows.