Kevin Owens is staying close to the wrestling world while he continues recovering from injury, taking on a new role behind the scenes with WWE LFG.

Season three of the A&E series premieres this Sunday (April 26), with Owens and Nattie stepping in as coaches, replacing The Undertaker and Mickie James on the lineup.

In a preview clip ahead of the season debut, Owens opened up about how difficult the time away has been, admitting he was eager to stay connected to the business and help guide the next wave of talent.

At the time of filming, Owens was roughly 8–9 months removed from neck surgery.

“I’ve been wrestling for 25 years. Ultimately, for me, I just want to help the next generation,” Owens said. “And also, I don’t really know what I’d do with myself if it didn’t. This is just all I’ve done since I was 15. This is what I love, this is what I’ve always loved.”

He went on to add just how much the absence from in-ring action has weighed on him.

Owens continued, “Right now, I’ve been off for 8-9 months because of my neck surgery. I’m losing my mind. Like, I just want to be around it.”

Owens underwent neck surgery in July 2025 and does not currently have a confirmed timetable for his return. His last match took place against Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, more than a year ago.

The season three premiere of WWE LFG (Legends & Future Greats) airs Sunday night on A&E at 10 p.m. Eastern.