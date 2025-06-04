During a recent interview with Le10 Sport, WWE Superstar Kevin Owens commented on his neck injury, why he hasn’t undergone surgery for it just yet, and whether he’ll ever be able to return to the ring.

You can check out some highlights from the interview below:

On waiting to see if he can improve before having surgery: “I still haven’t had the surgery. There’s a lot of things to consider before the surgery. We’re kind of waiting to see how things progress naturally. There’s no doubt I need surgery, but before we do the surgery, we just have to see how much it can… Not recover, because it won’t recover, but slightly improve without surgery. Afterward, we can make a plan and decide what’s the best thing to do for surgery. But it’s a very slow process. You just have to have patience. I don’t usually have a lot of patience, but this time I have no choice.”

On his injury: “I had doubts for several months that there was something really wrong. On the other hand, it took several months to diagnose the injury as such. But we found out two days before I made the announcement on SmackDown, that I couldn’t be at WrestleMania and that I had to stop wrestling immediately. In fact, I was extremely lucky not to be injured more seriously in the matches that I had at the Royal Rumble and Elimination Chamber because my neck was already in very bad shape, but we didn’t know.”

On his symptoms not being reflective of a neck injury: “Because the symptoms I was having weren’t compatible with a neck injury. So we were looking for why I had these symptoms, but we weren’t looking in the right place because it didn’t make sense. No one could have known that it was my neck that was affected by these symptoms. Afterwards, someone… In fact, I was the one who suggested I have my neck examined to see if there was anything wrong. And that’s when we found it.”

On returning to the ring: “It would be, not arrogant, but false to be able to tell you right now that I will absolutely return to the ring, that I will have other fights. I don’t know if that’s true.”

🗣️ «À 95%, Backlash en France était fantastique, une expérience incroyable, mais il y a une mesure à appliquer…» 🇫🇷 En exclusivité avant #WWEClash, Kevin Owens est revenu avec moi sur son expérience à Lyon l’an dernier, évoquant ce qu’il a adoré et moins apprécié avec les fans pic.twitter.com/NA3MJCdzaS — Bernard Colas (@BernardCls) May 29, 2025

WWE released several talents on May 2, and in the days since, the contracts of R-Truth, Carlito, and Sarah Logan have quietly expired.

Throughout WWE’s history, many stars have parted ways with the company — only to return months, years, or even decades later.

Discussing the recent departures on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Pat McAfee reflected on the ever-evolving landscape of the wrestling industry. He said,

“A lot of guys come back. That’s just the wrestling business. And now, with so many opportunities out there, it’s even more fluid. AAA’s getting bought out by WWE and TKO—whatever that partnership ends up looking like, you know there’s going to be a ton of money behind it. TNA seems to be making a full comeback, AEW is still rolling and breaking records. The point is, there are so many places to go now, but there’s always a road that leads back to WWE.”

During a recent appearance on the “Rewind Recap Relive” podcast, former WWE broadcaster Kevin Kelly lavished praise on Michael Cole, who he believes is on the top of his game these days.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On Michael Cole: “Again, what a long and storied career, and he started one year after me. We got to riding together and realized we had a lot in common. We started to get along. Because there was like a competitiveness between us. But it just came to be that we got along and his… personality is different than mine.”

On Cole’s personality: “He’s real, like he’s very intense and very focused. He also has, I wish he could print his notes because he has the smallest handwriting. Like he writes like in, I don’t know, two point font and I don’t know how he reads it. But again, he’s, he’s able to do his job.”

On Cole’s current work in WWE: “He’s on top of his game right now. You could just feel the weight of the world off of his shoulders the last couple of years. He’s free to be the announcer that he has trained to become for all these years. And he’s getting his flowers, and they’re well-deserved.”

