Kevin Owens re-signed with WWE last December, just weeks before his contract was set to expire on January 31, 2022.

In a new interview with WrestleRant, Owens revealed that he wasn’t sure if he still wanted to be an active in-ring competitor before re-signing with the company in December.

“Uh yeah by Christmas time last year I knew I was sticking around. But before that, I really had no idea. I didn’t even know, honestly I didn’t even know at that time if I still wanted to be in the ring. You know, not because I didn’t enjoy being in the ring anymore but everything was kind of up in the air. Then I made the decision to stay in WWE and I’m certainly glad I made it because like I said, just the year I’ve experienced things that I couldn’t have imagined.”

Owens is set to team up with John Cena on tonight’s edition of WWE SmackDown in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn.

