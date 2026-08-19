Kevin Owens believes the future of WWE’s women’s division is in good hands based on what he’s seeing in NXT.

On the July 28 episode of NXT, Grayson Waller made a surprise appearance and aired his frustrations with WWE creative and the level of ambition on the brand. Waller specifically took aim at the men’s roster, claiming they were being outworked by the women.

With NXT set to tour Canada this October, Owens was asked by FACES Magazine which talents fans should keep an eye on. Rather than single out one name, Owens echoed Waller’s recent comments about the women’s division.

“It’s very hard to nail one down, and you know, I’m going to echo what Grayson Waller said on NXT a few weeks ago. There’s a lot of very talented people in NXT, but the women of NXT are kind of whipping the dude’s asses right now as far as in-ring work and performance, so I don’t want to just single out one, but there’s a few guys to keep an eye on for sure.”

Owens believes the women will ultimately be the ones fans are talking about after attending the upcoming NXT shows.

“I think the people that go see that NXT show, what they’ll walk away from talking about is going to be the women on the show because they’re all pretty excellent. The future is bright for the women’s division in WWE when you see the girls that are in NXT and their work,” he said.

Also during the interview, Kevin Owens opens up about mindset change after 15-month WWE absence.