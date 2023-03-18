WWE has released the latest edition of their “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. The full list, including the video, can be found below.

10. “Superplex Full of Mania”-Drew McIntyre hits Sheamus with a superplex

9. “Backwoods Tactics”- Xavier Woods defeats LA Knight with an inside cradle

8. “Ringside Fallout”- Legado Del Fantasma fights back against the Judgment Day

7. “Friendship Denied”- Kevin Owens denies Sami Zayn’s request to be friends again

6. “Never Gonna Happen”- Rey Mysterio continues to say no to a match with Dominik

5. “Beware The Riptide”- Rhea Ripley picks up the win for the Judgment Day

4. “Into The Showcase”- Action from the multi-women’s tag match

3. “A Banger at WrestleMania”- I.C. Title match made official for WrestleMania 39

2. “Opportunity To Brawl”- Charlotte Flair and Rhea Ripley faceoff

1. “Friends Stronger Than Blood”- Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens reunite