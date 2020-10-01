WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will officially become the Tribal Chief this week.

WWE announced today that Reigns will be crowned the Tribal Chief in a ceremony during Friday’s SmackDown on FOX episode. Paul Heyman will preside over the ceremony. This segment comes after Reigns retained his title over cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions last Sunday.

WWE has also announced that new Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn will defend against Jeff Hardy this Friday. This will be Hardy’s rematch from losing the title to Zayn at Clash of Champions, in the Triple Threat Ladder Match that also featured AJ Styles.

The Brand-To-Brand Invitational will also continue on Friday’s SmackDown as RAW Superstar Kevin Owens appears for a special edition of The KO Show. His guest will be Alexa Bliss.

WWE previously announced Sasha Banks for Friday’s SmackDown as she targets Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title. Stay tuned for more on the show.

Below is WWE’s announcement on the Tribal Chief ceremony, which teases that we may hear from members of the Anoa’i Family:

Universal Champion Roman Reigns to be officially crowned as Tribal Chief It was about more than just the title at WWE Clash of Champions. It was about asserting his place at the head of the table for Roman Reigns. After successfully defending his Universal Championship, Reigns will now be officially crowned the Tribal Chief in a ceremony presided over by Paul Heyman on SmackDown this Friday. The recognition comes on the heels of The Big Dog’s brutal victory over his cousin Jey Uso at WWE Clash of Champions. What will Reigns have to say about his vicious actions? And will the rest of the legendary Anoa’i family simply accept the champion’s crowning? Don’t miss Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see the latest from Reigns.

