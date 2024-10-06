When WWE Bad Blood 2024 wrapped up inside State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., the action continued in the parking lot.

No, not with “The Final Boss.”

With “The American Nightmare” … and “The Prize Fighter.”

In social media footage captured after the premium live event went off the air on October 5, Kevin Owens is seen confronting Cody Rhodes in the parking lot before attacking him.

Security ended up rushing to the scene to break things up, and then we saw Owens hop into a car and drive off.

We will no doubt hear more about this on WWE television next week.

Different view including the lead up to Kevin Owens attacking Cody Rhodes outside. : @pwillowing pic.twitter.com/5Ct40LDLS9 — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) October 6, 2024