A top WWE Superstar was among those backstage at the Marigold event at Korakuen Hall in Japan on Tuesday, July 30, 2024.

“The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens attended the show on 7/30, which featured Giulia’s much-hyped announcement.

Marigold promoter Rossy Ogawa took to X to share a photo of himself and Owens backstage at the event.

“WWE superstar Kevin Owens attended the Korakuen event and was delighted, saying, ‘It was a great show,'” read an english-translated caption to the photo shared by Ogawa on X.

Myla Grace, who competed at the show, also commented on Owens attending the event and shared a photo of herself with the WWE Superstar backstage at the event.

“Someone asked me last night what would I go back and tell younger me.. I’d like to change my answer please,” she wrote. “‘You’re wresting in Japan and Kevin Owens watched the show.’ You’ll never know how much this means to me.”