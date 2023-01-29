WWE Superstar Kevin Owens is quite happy that this year’s Elimination Chamber is taking place in his hometown of Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

The Prizefighter spoke about this topic with MySanAntonio, where he added that his longtime best friend Sami Zayn, who hails from the same hometown, is also very excited about the show, especially considering the monumental angle that ended last night’s Royal Rumble event. Highlights from Owens’ interview can be found below.

On Elimination Chamber taking place in their hometown of Montreal:

It’s great timing for sure, and it’s very exciting to have that show in our hometown, and we are very much both looking forward to it.

Regarding their on-screen chemistry together: