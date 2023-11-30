Kevin Owens finally weighs in on the WWE return of CM Punk.

The Prizefighter was asked about the controversial former AEW superstar during a recent interview with James Williams. Owens, who has a troubled past with Punk, states that as long as Punk’s mindset is to have fun at work then they’ll be okay.

Um, I just want to have fun at work. So if he’s got that mindset, great.

Owens was recently moved to the SmackDown roster and was absent from WWE Survivor Series. Meanwhile, Punk cut his first promo on this past Monday’s edition of Raw, where he told the WWE Universe “I’m not here to make friends I’m here to make money.” You can check out Owens’ full interview below.