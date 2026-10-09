Kevin Owens has made it clear that winning the Money in the Bank briefcase isn’t his only priority this weekend.

In fact, the former WWE Universal Champion has his sights set on potentially ending CM Punk’s career.

During an interview with Cathy Kelley on the WWE Money in the Bank Countdown show, Owens discussed his mindset heading into Saturday’s Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match, where he will compete against Punk, Bron Breakker, Penta, Trick Williams and Je’Von Evans.

While securing a future World Championship opportunity is certainly on his agenda, Owens admitted that taking Punk out of WWE is his biggest objective.

“I’m going into this ladder match with a lot of different goals,” Owens said. “One of them, the biggest one, is to hopefully end scumbag CM Punk’s career. I don’t like him. I will never like him. I don’t want him around.”

Owens continued by making it clear that his issues with Punk extend well beyond their upcoming encounter inside the ring.

“I don’t want him in my locker room. I don’t want him on my shows. The fans can love him, and it’s fine. I understand, but they don’t know him.”

Despite his personal vendetta against Punk, Owens remains confident that he can accomplish both goals on Saturday night.

“I want to get rid of him to make WWE a better place,” Owens continued. “Once I do that, nothing will stop me from climbing that ladder, not Je’Von Evans, not Penta, not Trick Williams, not Bron Breakker, not even gravity.”

The Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match is one of the featured attractions scheduled for WWE Money in the Bank 2026, which takes place on Saturday, October 10, from the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 10/10 for live WWE Money In The Bank 2026 Results coverage.