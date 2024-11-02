Kevin Owens and Cathy Kelley just barely avoided disaster this weekend.

During the weekend in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, while the two were doing media work to promote the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 premium live event on November 2, they were involved in a dune buggy accident.

On the “Countdown to WWE Crown Jewel 2024” pre-show, Owens and Kelley spoke about rolling a dune buggy three times in a scary accident, which Kelley posted on X was “easily the most terrifying moment of her life.”

Thankfully, both seem to be okay, and are each working the WWE Crown Jewel 2024 show today as scheduled.