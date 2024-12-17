“The Prize Fighter” has a prize to defend when he steps inside the squared circle as part of the 2024 WWE Holiday Live Tour.

Kevin Owens surfaced on social media on Tuesday with a statement claiming to be the “True WWE Champion,” and mentioned how he would be defending this title at the upcoming 2024 WWE Holiday Live Tour dates in Florida and Michigan at the end of December.

“BALLZ!!! Now that I have your attention, I have great news for you all,” Owens’ post on X began. “I am proud to officially announce that I will be competing in my first matches as your new, true WWE Champion on this year’s Holiday loop (that’s a term people in “the business” use that refers to a string of consecutive shows in different cities over a short period of time) starting in Jacksonville on the 26th, followed by 3 more shows in Florida and then one in Detroit for some reason.”

Owens added, “Be there to witness history! Oh, the Raw crew has shows too. Whatever.”

As noted, Owens attacked and “injured” Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes with a package piledriver after losing in their main event title tilt on the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event this past weekend in Long Island, New York.