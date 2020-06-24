Kevin Owens Confirms Why He Was Off This Week’s RAW

Kevin Owens appeared on WWE’s The Bump this morning and confirmed the recent report on why he missed this week’s RAW.

Owens was asked by Kayla Braxton and her co-hosts why he was absent from this week’s RAW.

“Due to the circumstances that happened over the last week there with the positive coronavirus test that happened in the company, I thought it was just wiser for me to stay with my family on that day,” Owens answered.

He continued, “I told the people in charge my decision and they didn’t even flinch. They were like, ‘Yeah, ok.’ That’s it. There’s no pushback. I don’t think they push back on anybody, but also they know once I make my mind up on something, that’s just kinda the way it’s going to be. They were respectful of my decision. I’m glad I did it because I think it was the best thing to do for my family.”

As noted earlier today at this link, there are more positive COVID-19 tests in WWE this week.

