Kevin Owens has reflected on his history with John Cena as he prepares to team up with his former rival this week on WWE SmackDown to take on Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn in a tag team match.

They had a memorable feud in 2015 when Owens was called up to the main roster.

“I started with John when I came to WWE, and now he’s going to be my partner against Sami,” Owens told TMZ Sports. “Me and Sami have had so much history in WWE, let alone our entire careers. To be in that kind of situation now together, it’s all just so surreal. I’m just grateful for the chance to experience that stuff.”

Owens also mentioned that his 15-year-old son Owen is a huge fan of Cena.