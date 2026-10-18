Kevin Owens made a surprise return to WWE NXT over the weekend.

The former NXT Champion appeared during Saturday night’s NXT live event at the Centre Slush Puppie in Gatineau, Quebec, which marked the final stop of the brand’s three-show tour of Canada.

Owens competed in the main event, teaming with Shiloh Hill, Tony D’Angelo and Kendal Grey to defeat The Birthright’s Lexis King, Uriah Connors, Charlie Dempsey and Arianna Grace in an eight-person tag team match.

Following the match, Owens addressed the crowd and reportedly acknowledged the mother of AEW star Evil Uno, who was sitting in the front row.

Owens jokingly apologized to her for everything he had put her son through over the years, referencing their history together in professional wrestling.

The appearance marked Owens’ first match for the NXT brand in nearly seven years.

His previous NXT appearance came at TakeOver: WarGames in November 2019, when he was revealed as the mystery fourth member of Tommaso Ciampa’s team alongside Keith Lee and Donovan Dijak.

Owens, who previously held the NXT Championship, has remained a member of WWE’s main roster in the years since.

For those interested, you can check out complete WWE NXT House Show Results From Gatineau, QC., CAN. 10/17/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.