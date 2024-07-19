Kevin Owens surfaced on social media this week to share a positive update on his mother’s health.

“The Prize Fighter” noted during a promo about his mother on the July 5 episode of WWE SmackDown that he had spent the previous week by her side in the hospital watching her “fight like hell.”

He would miss the show the following week on July 12.

Nearly one week later, Owens took to X on Thursday, July 18, and shared a positive update.

“She kicked out,” Owens wrote of his mom.

The X post included a photo of her in the hospital holding up one of his “JUST KEEP FIGHTING” t-shirts.