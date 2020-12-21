Kevin Owens took to Twitter and thanked fans after his TLC Match loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.
He wrote, “Thank you all.”
As noted, WWE announced today that Friday’s Christmas SmackDown will feature Owens vs. Reigns in a Steel Cage match.
Owens responded to that announcement and wrote, “Can’t stay down. Won’t stay down.”
You can see his full tweets below:
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
https://t.co/QCQusxuSu7
— Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020
