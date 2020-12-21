Kevin Owens took to Twitter and thanked fans after his TLC Match loss to WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Sunday’s WWE TLC pay-per-view.

He wrote, “Thank you all.”

As noted, WWE announced today that Friday’s Christmas SmackDown will feature Owens vs. Reigns in a Steel Cage match.

Owens responded to that announcement and wrote, “Can’t stay down. Won’t stay down.”

You can see his full tweets below:

Thank you all. — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) December 21, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.