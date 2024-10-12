Kevin Owens isn’t making any friends these days.

During this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown, Owens came to the ringside area to attempt to cut a promo prior to Meta-Four’s entrance for their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship shot against Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

As Owens tried explaining the reason why he attacked Cody Rhodes after WWE Bad Blood 2024, his microphone was cut.

At that point, he went and took Corey Graves’ headset to announce that he didn’t turn on Rhodes – instead – Rhodes turned on him.

The American Nightmare then came out with a bunch of security guards trying to hold him back. Randy Orton also came out in an attempt to calm both men down. As Orton tried to grab Owens from behind, he was caught with a back elbow. This led to Orton punching Owens.

Later in the show, we saw Orton telling Rhodes that he was going to go and talk to “KO.” That didn’t end well, as Owens attacked him.

