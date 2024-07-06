Kevin Owens has not had a good week.

“The Prize Fighter” announced some sad personal news during an in-ring promo segment that included Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton on the July 5 episode of WWE SmackDown at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

During the segment, which was designed to promote their six-man tag-team showdown against The Bloodline at Saturday’s PLE in the same venue, Owens revealed he has been in the hospital by his mother’s side all week.

According to Owens, he was called by his father on Monday and informed that his mom had been rushed to the hospital. This led to Owens making the trip to Quebec to be by his mom’s side in the same hospital she had him at years ago.

Kevin Owens delivered some inspirational words that his mom taught him as a kid and vowed to live those out when he, Rhodes and Orton take on The Bloodline in one of the main events of Saturday’s highly-anticipated PLE.

