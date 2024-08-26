Kevin Owens has one key change in his new contract with WWE … less time.

“The Prize Fighter” spoke with Rick Ucchino of SI.com this week to promote his WWE Universal Championship match against reigning title-holder Cody Rhodes at WWE Bash In Berlin 2024.

During the discussion, the WWE veteran, who celebrated the 10-year anniversary of his initial signing back on August 12, spoke about the new deal he signed with the company.

The SI.com interview article noted that “the only change in his contract status is that there’s now less time on his deal.”

Owens spoke about the organic love he gets from the WWE Universe as part of the reason he’s able to keep going at this point in his career.

“I’m very lucky to have people respond to me the way they do,” he said. “Even last week on SmackDown, during the match at one point, I think I hit a stunner on Grayson Waller and I stood up and I just looked at the crowd.”

He added, “I really do think I have a special connection with the audience and it’s really something I cherish a lot. It definitely helps me keep going, keep doing this.”

Kevin Owens challenges Cody Rhodes for the WWE Universal Championship in the co-main event of WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 on Saturday, August 31 from the Uber Arena in Berlin, Germany.