You can add Kevin Owens to the list of main roster Superstars headed to tonight’s Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT.

Owens posted the following Twitter video and acknowledged how he hasn’t been on RAW in weeks, and said for all those who miss him, he will be on NXT tonight. Owens will be there to work with Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker.

Owens noted that WWE Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels wants him to moderate an in-ring face-off between McDonagh, Breakker and Dragunov to promote their Halloween Havoc Triple Threat. Owens said he’s going there to make sure there’s no chaos or mayhem, and no fighting of any kind, but it looks like an altercation with McDonagh is already brewing.

Owens has not appeared on RAW since he and Johnny Gargano defeated Alpha Academy on September 26. He did appear on the September 30 SmackDown to help Drew McIntyre fight off Austin Theory and Alpha Academy, but has been away since then.

Below is the updated line-up for tonight’s NXT, along with the full video from Owens:

* Final build for NXT Halloween Havoc

* Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo vs. a mystery opponent to be announced by Tony D’Angelo

* Sonya Deville vs. Alba Fyre

* Xyon Quinn vs. Quincy Elliott

* Pick Your Poison: Cora Jade vs. Raquel Rodriguez, chosen by Roxanne Perez on last Friday’s SmackDown

* Pick Your Poison: Roxanne Perez vs. Rhea Ripley, chosen by Cora Jade on tonight’s RAW

* The Schism (Joe Gacy, Rip Fowler, Jagger Reid) vs. Cameron Grimes and The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson)

* Kevin Owens moderates in-ring face-off with Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh and NXT Champion Bron Breakker

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on tonight's NXT and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

