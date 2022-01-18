WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke with Give Me Sport about all things pro-wrestling, including how the Prizefighter wants a tag team title run in WWE, naming Finn Balor and Sami Zayn as potential partners for that quest. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says he would like to have a tag team title run in WWE:

“I’d love to be tag team champion just to add that notch to my belt. If it was going to be with anybody, it should be with Sami Zayn, but I think Finn Balor would be a great partner for me, too. Beyond that, I really don’t know who I could pick. It doesn’t feel like anybody else would necessarily feel right other than either of those two. I think we could tell some great stories.”

On his WrestleMania match against Sami Zayn:

“Not many people can say they’ve had a singles match at WrestleMania, especially these days as it’s getting more and more rare. So, to do it with Sami after all the history we have, it’s incredible to look back on and I think people loved the match. I loved that match, for sure.”