– Kevin Owens is reportedly dealing with an “undisclosed injury” as WWE continues to draw closer to their big two-night WrestleMania 41 premium live event on April 19 and April 20 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. Not much is known about the specifics of the injury, but we will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.

– Thus far, the first two episodes have aired for Vice TV’s ongoing sixth season of Dark Side of the Ring. Featured below is the complete episode guide that shows the air date for the remaining episodes.

4/8 – Big Van Vader

4/15 – Tony Atlas

4/22 – Superstar Billy Graham

4/29 – Eddie Gilbert

5/6 – Billy Jack Haynes

5/13 – Original Sheik

5/20 – Daffney

5/27 – Muhammad Hassan

– The WWE Vault YouTube channel released a new video on Friday morning dubbed, “Behind the scenes of WrestleMania: The Album.”