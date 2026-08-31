Kevin Owens appears to have avoided another injury setback.

Concern surrounding Owens emerged following Sunday’s WWE live event in North Charleston, South Carolina, where footage showed him limping and being helped to the backstage area after his match (see video below).

While the clip quickly sparked speculation that Owens may have suffered an injury, the latest word is that there is no cause for concern.

“Kevin Owens is okay from what we are told,” Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com wrote on X. “No injury.”

Owens competed against The Miz at WWE live events on both Saturday and Sunday, picking up victories on each night.

The positive update comes shortly after Owens returned from a lengthy absence from the ring. He had been sidelined for approximately 15 months while recovering from neck surgery before making his comeback at WWE SummerSlam earlier this month.

With Owens only weeks into his return, the footage from Sunday’s show understandably raised concerns that he could be facing another stint on the sidelines. Based on the latest update, however, Owens is said to be fine.