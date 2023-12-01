Kevin Owens is quite happy that Randy Orton is back in WWE.

The Viper was on the shelf for over a year with a back injury, but made his triumphant return at this past Saturday’s Survivor Series premium live event. The Prizefighter was asked to give his thoughts on Orton during a recent interview with James Williams. This is what he had to say.

I love Randy, I’m so happy he’s back. I think he’s much needed. To me, having him around in the locker room is an absolute positive. Besides the fact that he’s a fantastic performer and a legend, there’s some people that are just good to have around and he’s good to have around. There are people now, which is what I love about our locker room currently, there are people that are leaders without saying, ‘I’m a leader.’ Randy is one of them, so when he’s around, everyone steps up their game because Randy Orton’s here.

