“The Prize Fighter” doesn’t mind being approached by fans in airports.

As long as they don’t bombard him with a laundry-list full of items to sign to be “hocked” on eBay hours later.

Kevin Owens surfaced on social media on Friday to share a statement in response to a clip from his appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet regarding his stance on fans approaching him in airports and other places outside of WWE shows.

Owens wrote the following via X:

To clarify:



If you happen to run into me at an airport or wherever, really, feel free to come talk to me or ask for a picture or an autograph if you want and if I am in a position to oblige, I absolutely will.



If you come to the airport with a plastic bin full of merch and wait at baggage claim with 26 other people and get upset when I say I won’t sign but I’m happy to take a picture with you, go have intercourse with yourself.



😘