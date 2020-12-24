Kevin Owens did an interview with Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, he spoke highly of WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns even though the two stars are in a feud on television.

“I’ve always admired Roman a lot, for a lot of reasons. To me, no matter the amount of success he achieved and how he clearly was the face of the company, he was always just one of the boys. He never had his own locker room like other people would. I’m talking like, you can pretty much peg their own locker room when they come around. Those are the guys who come once in every blue moon, but there were guys on our roster that were there every day and they had their own locker room and it just blew my mind. Roman was never one of those guys. Now the situation is different, obviously, because of the entire process.

I’m not sure if he has his own locker room or if he’d still be in ours, but that’s something I always admired about him. He stayed down to earth when some other people may not have as been down to earth as he was in his position. Whether people like to admit it or not, and now people are coming around to it, but people refused to accept that he’s a pretty talented professional wrestler. There. That’s nice.”