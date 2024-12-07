Trick Williams has been cleared to compete.

On the December 3rd episode of WWE NXT, a confrontation between NXT World Champion Trick Williams and Ridge Holland was hosted by Eric Bischoff, setting the stage for their title match at tonight’s NXT Deadline pay-per-view event.

During the segment, Holland hit a slam to Williams onto the broadcast table. This resulted in Williams being stretchered out and taken to the hospital.

Williams has since taken to Twitter to provide an update, revealing that he had been cleared to compete at NXT Deadline after being discharged from the hospital.

You can check out Williams’ video below:

See you tomorrow 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/stiGPJnE30 — Trick Williams (@_trickwilliams) December 7, 2024

On the December 6th episode of WWE SmackDown, Kevin Owens delivered a memorable moment during his interview with Michael Cole.

Initially scheduled to be interviewed in the ring, Owens instead called Cole out to his car, where he expressed his frustrations. Owens vented about Cody Rhodes’ desire to team up with Roman Reigns again, making it clear that he wasn’t happy with the situation.

When Cole attempted to counter Owens’ frustration by referencing Jimmy Uso, Jey Uso, and Sami Zayn all making similar decisions, Owens dismissed their actions. He made it clear that he didn’t care about what the Usos were doing and would deal with Sami Zayn when the time came. However, Owens’ primary focus was on Cody Rhodes.

Cole suggested that Owens might be the real problem, which pushed Owens over the edge. In a fit of anger, he kicked Cole out of his car.

You can check out some highlights from the segment below:

"You're the problem." Kevin Owens can NOT believe what Michael Cole just said…#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/J2iDgaH1ts — WWE (@WWE) December 7, 2024

