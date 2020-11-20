As noted, next Wednesday’s WWE NXT episode will see Kevin Owens will in for Wade Barrett as guest commentator for one night only. He will be joined by Vic Joseph at ringside, and WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix remotely.

Owens took to Twitter and commented on the gig.

“I’m going to say so many things,” he wrote.

Barrett tweeted and Owens, joking that he needs to keep Joseph in line next week.

He wrote, “Dear @FightOwensFight, Please keep @VicJosephWWE in line next week on #WWENXT. The man’s outta control. Enjoy yourself & take many liberties. Warmest regards, Wade.”

Owens responded, “For you? Anything.”

You can see Owens’ related tweets on next week’s NXT below:

I’m going to say so many things. https://t.co/5JvY6UHgvR — Kevin (@FightOwensFight) November 19, 2020

