WWE superstar Kevin Owens released a video on his Twitter earlier today commenting on his monumental Universal championship win five years ago, a reign that lasted 188 days before he dropped it to Bill Goldberg at the Fastlane prior to WrestleMania 33. Hear what the Prizefighter had to say below. (Quotes courtesy of Wrestling Inc.)

On winning the Universal title five years ago:

“My wife reminded me this morning that five years ago today something pretty cool happened. Then I got on Twitter and I saw a lot of people were reminding me of what happened there, as well. A lot of people remember it very well. Man, the last five years have been a roller coaster.”

Thanks fans for their support:

“The highs are great, but the lows, sometimes, are really hard to take for somebody who cares a lot, and who is very passionate about this, like I am. I’ve been so lucky. I’ve had a really great career. I’ve had my wife, my kids, and my parents — who are all fantastic at helping me navigate through this. I’ve been lucky to have a loyal following along me for that ride,” Owens said. And that’s you guys, today, reminding me of what happened five years ago when I won the Universal Title. I figured this was a good time to say thank you.”