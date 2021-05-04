WWE superstar Kevin Owens recently spoke with TalkSport about a number of different subjects, most notably on the Prizefighter’s run with the Universal championship back in 2017. Owens states that he never really got to enjoy his reign, but does reveal that he was not upset about having to drop it to Goldberg. Highlights are below.

Says he didn’t care about having to drop the title to Goldberg:

“I don’t really care how it ended. It ended the way it ended and they all have to end at some point. At least it ended for a reason. There was a reason for it ending beyond ‘hey, Owens isn’t doing a good job.’ Because that wasn’t the case. Whether it should have ended that way or not is another discussion altogether.”

How he couldn’t properly enjoy his first run:

“What I mean the most when I talk about I’d love to have another Universal title run to make things right is for myself. My mindset has changed a lot since I was champion and back then I didn’t take the time to enjoy any of it. I was just too focused on trying to make it good, make it better, make it as good as it can be and I really, really didn’t enjoy it the way I should have.”

On the perspective he has gained since:

“My wife was instrumental in making me realize that. My parents as well, even guys like Shawn Michaels, Triple H and even Vince McMahon himself, they’ve all told me that it seemed like I forgot to enjoy this part of things and if you’re not going to enjoy being the champion, then what are you going to enjoy in this industry? I’d love to be able to get back there just so I can enjoy it properly, but we’ll see. All I can do is do my best to stay in that story and hopefully I get to take it from Roman or somebody else in the future.”