During a recent interview with Khel Now TV, WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio addressed rumors about competing for the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania 41. He denied any involvement, stating that his focus is on helping his Judgment Day teammate, Finn Balor, win the title.

Mysterio said, “Oh, I have no business in that. Right now, the priority is to help Finn win the IC title. I feel like I have to make up for it a little bit. We’ll see what happens.”

As of now, WWE has not officially announced an Intercontinental Title match for WrestleMania 41, which will take place April 19–20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. The event will stream on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.

In a March interview with “Going Ringside,” Matt Riddle named Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens as difficult to work with, saying, “When I think about who’s hard to maybe work with, I’d have to say Sami Zayn or Kevin Owens. They’re just — It’s hard to put a complete sentence together with those guys if you know what I’m saying. Yeah.”

Later, in an appearance on the “My Mom’s Basement” podcast with Robbie Fox, Kevin Owens was asked to respond to Riddle’s remarks. He said,

“It didn’t take me by surprise. I did see it. It’s funny because coming from him, I have nothing against him at all. He’s a guy who had really amazing opportunities handed to him like being Randy’s tag team partner for so long and basically getting to ride the coattails of a legend, and he managed to screw it all up. Not because of his abilities, because he’s very talented and very athletic, but because of his own attitude and poor choices. For him to say we’re hard to work with or whatever, he couldn’t get a word in, there is a pretty good reason for that. You look at his track record and you look at our track record, that speaks for itself. If that’s how he felt, it’s fine. I can’t say he’s wrong when he said it was hard to get a word in. It probably was because we probably didn’t let him get a word in too much because we’ve been around him and we work a certain way and it works.”

WWE SmackDown referees recently released a fun, nostalgic video parodying cheesy ’80s sitcom intros, set to the Family Matters theme song, “As Days Go By.”

The video, shared by Charles Robinson on social media, features fellow referees Daphanie LaShaunn, Dan Engler, Ryan Tran, and Jason Ayers. Robinson is humorously credited as “Lil Naitch,” a nod to his days as Ric Flair’s heel sidekick in WCW.