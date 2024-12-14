Ahead of their match at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes exchanged some intense words on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The segment began with Cody Rhodes preparing to unveil a gold gift given to him by Triple H. However, Owens interrupted, appearing from his car as he usually does. “KO” criticized Rhodes, calling him a bad friend, son, and husband. He also mocked Cody’s previous Stardust persona, stating that Rhodes was “way more interesting” in that gimmick.

Rhodes then charged to the backstage area to confront Owens. The two brawled their way back to the ring, with Owens gaining the upper hand. As officials tried to break them up, Owens delivered a nasty belt shot to Cody’s head, leaving him down in the ring.

It’s worth noting that Owens was wearing a Stardust t-shirt during the confrontation.

DOES KO GET IT DONE TOMORROW NIGHT?! 👀#SmackDown | Live on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/hO1wt79R1I — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) December 14, 2024

Additionally, you can check out the non-spoiler lineup for next week’s episode of WWE SmackDown below:

WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships:

Bianca Belair & Naomi (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Nia Jax

Alex Shelley vs. Johnny Gargano

Braun Strowman on the Grayson Waller Effect with Grayson Waller & Austin Theory.

If you're interested, you can check out the complete spoilers for next week's edition of WWE SmackDown by clicking here.

