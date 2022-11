Kevin Owens has faced everyone from Sami Zayn and Roman Reigns to Seth Rollins and Chris Jericho. But according to Owens, taking on Bobby Lashley was the hardest test he has ever faced.

Speaking in a new interview with The Happy Hour, Owens talked about working with Lashley.

“There’s nothing about Bobby Lashley that doesn’t hurt, even when you hit him he’s just made out of rocks so you hurt your arm hitting him. I see my name against him for a match, and I’m like, ‘Oh, this is gonna be rough’.”

