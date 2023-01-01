Fightful Select has some backstage news on this past week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

Kevin Owens teamed up with John Cena on the show in a tag match against Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn with the babyfaces going over.

Per the report, Owens required stitches after the show after taking a clothesline from Reigns at the start of the match, likely a receipt for giving him a stiff show during the WarGames Match in November.

Also, the report noted that Lacey Evans was slated to have a vignette air on SmackSown as of Friday evening, but it didn’t end up airing.

It’s unclear why the video didn’t air. Here is the card for next week’s SmackDown: