An interesting segment just unfolded on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

During the April 4 episode of the show from AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois, Kevin Owens came to the ring after a somber introduction from SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis.

Owens would go on to reveal that he is injured and that he unfortunately needs neck surgery. As a result, he won’t get to share the ring with Randy Orton at WrestleMania 41 as originally planned.

He thanks WWE for letting him come out to make the announcement, and says he’s unsure when he’ll get to see the fans again.

Orton’s theme then hit to bring him out. He stood next to Owens on the apron. Owens simply hopped off the apron and walked to the back. Orton then entered the ring and stood next to Aldis.

Aldis informed him that this means he unfortunately has no match at WrestleMania 41, leading to Orton hitting him with an RKO and leaving him laying.

As noted earlier today, Kevin Owens is legitimately dealing with an injury. We will keep you posted as additional information continues to surface.