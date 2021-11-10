Kevin Owens is currently working the RAW main event scene, and WWE has recently teased Owens vs. WWE Champion Big E for the title. Owens recently spoke with Planeta Wrestling and said he’s in no rush to challenge for the WWE Title, but it would be hard to turn down a chance at the strap.

“I really don’t know. Obviously, being WWE Champion is something everybody wants to be so if I get an opportunity at it, it would be hard to turn it down,” Owens admitted. “But, you know, one thing at a time. I just started on RAW again recently, so I am not in a rush.”

Owens was recently sent to the red brand in the WWE Draft, but switching brands is nothing new to him. He commented on roster changes and said a fresh start is always good.

“I mean, I’ve been on RAW many times before,” Owens said. “I actually change rosters every year it seems, so I wouldn’t say it’s a new life, but it’s a new start in a way, a fresh start, and that’s always good.”

Owens’ pro wrestling future has been up in the air since it was recently revealed that his current WWE contract is set to expire on January 31, 2022.

