Kevin Owens recently appeared on TVA Sports’ wrestling podcast, les Anti-Pods de la Lutte, with Pat Laprade and Kevin Raphael. The full interview in French can be found at this link.

Owens is scheduled to compete for the WWE Title at WWE Day 1, in a Fatal 4 Way with Seth Rollins, Bobby Lashley and WWE Champion Big E. He was asked about working with Rollins as of late.

“When it’s been so long you know someone, like Seth, I’ve known him for 15 years now, you develop a chemistry with that person after all those years,” he said. “With Seth, it’s a different chemistry, because a chemistry like the one we have right now, we didn’t really know we had that. We knew we could do good matches and provide good wrestling together, but we never really had a chance to do some back and forth like this, so it’s fun to realize that there’s something there.”

Owens also revealed how he was the one who came up with the angle that saw him walk out on Team RAW at the recent Survivor Series pay-per-view.

“I just thought it was the best thing to do at that time and everybody thought the same thing, so that’s what we did,” he said of the angle. “If you look at how we got there, it would have not made sense to do anything else than that. It’s an idea I came up with and I believe it worked out perfectly.”

Stay tuned for more. Owens recently confirmed his new WWE contract to Laprade at this link, and talked about why he re-signed with the company.

